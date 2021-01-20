Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,051 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

