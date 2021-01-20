Lake Street Financial LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000.

VGT opened at $353.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $358.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.85.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

