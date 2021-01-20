Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $205,740,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,790.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,847.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,765.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,623.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

