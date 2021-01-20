Lake Street Financial LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 333.1% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 409,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,869 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

