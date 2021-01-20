Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $274,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 586,823 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,146,000 after acquiring an additional 452,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 339,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,691,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

