Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $378,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

