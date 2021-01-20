Lake Street Financial LLC Takes $713,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. 10,420,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,533,812. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $53.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

