Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $424.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Lam Research stock traded down $17.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.00. 1,735,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.80 and its 200-day moving average is $396.74. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 68,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

