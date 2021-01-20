Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LSGOF. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $8.78 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

