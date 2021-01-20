Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSGOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of LSGOF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.72.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

