Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in December

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 963.0 days.

OTCMKTS LGYRF opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. Landis+Gyr Group has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $69.80.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides metering solutions for electricity, heat/cold, and gas utilities worldwide. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, smart gas, heat and water, and stand-alone gas meters; load control devices; system deployment services and managed network services; meter data management software; and advanced grid analytics tools.

