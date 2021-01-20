Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Trading 10.3% Higher

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) shares traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.82. 1,002,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 390,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a current ratio of 27.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

