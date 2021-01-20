Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

