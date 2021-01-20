Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $247.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.85 and its 200 day moving average is $201.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

