Lantz Financial LLC Buys 5,267 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 320.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.