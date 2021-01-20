Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.5% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $200.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.