LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.43 ($68.74).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €64.12 ($75.44) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €64.86 ($76.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.50.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

