Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.24

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and traded as high as $25.38. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

