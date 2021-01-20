Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.39. 480,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 494,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the third quarter worth about $882,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.