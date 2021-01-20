Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $12,000.00

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12,000.00 and last traded at C$12,000.00, with a volume of 360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10,500.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 trillion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48,780.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9,598.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15,032.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

About Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

