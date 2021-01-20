Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

