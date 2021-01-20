Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.57. 4,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,847. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $94.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $105.94.

