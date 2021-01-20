Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 156,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,025 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 1,475,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,604,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

