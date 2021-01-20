Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,447 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,331,000 after purchasing an additional 733,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. 129,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

