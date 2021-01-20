LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of LMAT opened at $44.58 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.85 million, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $273,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

