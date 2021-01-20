Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 198.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

NYSE:C opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

