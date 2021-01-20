Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 170 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $175.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $187.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

