Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $49,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $82,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $175.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.09. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $176.27.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

