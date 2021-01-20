Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $2,088,398.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,398.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 122,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $2,290,939.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,110.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock worth $29,574,362. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after buying an additional 672,310 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 548,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 721,764 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 339,173 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

