Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 8.7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.44. Approximately 28,347,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 26,775,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.