Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKG. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $199,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKG traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $243.62. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,297. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $126.19 and a twelve month high of $243.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.45.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

