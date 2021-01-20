Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,412 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.79.

CTSH stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

