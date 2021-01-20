Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 109,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,163. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

