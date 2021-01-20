Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 27,766 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,907,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,878. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

