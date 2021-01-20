Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. 78,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

