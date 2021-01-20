Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.30. The company had a trading volume of 117,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,763. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.81. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $181.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

