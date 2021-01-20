Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $131.41. 7,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $130.52.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

