Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,148 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,412,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $6.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.24. 34,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,543. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 154.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.