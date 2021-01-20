Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.25 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after buying an additional 35,581 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after buying an additional 421,722 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 631,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,277,000 after buying an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,064. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $93.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

