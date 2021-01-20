Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

VNQ traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.98. 310,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,471. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

