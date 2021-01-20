Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 366 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. The Clorox comprises approximately 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $15,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $196.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.04. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

