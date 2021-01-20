Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

