Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $7,999,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $331.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at $20,584,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,392 shares of company stock valued at $78,781,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

