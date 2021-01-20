Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 106,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,987. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Tenable stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

