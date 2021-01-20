Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter.

SPGP stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $75.65.

