Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

