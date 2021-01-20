Lightstreams Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $5,549.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

