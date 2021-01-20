Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

LMB opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. Limbach has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

