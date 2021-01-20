LINA One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,743.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 90.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One LINA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $12,743.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINA has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00539225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.63 or 0.03897070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012989 BTC.

About LINA

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINA’s official website is lina.network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

