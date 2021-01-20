Lincoln Capital LLC Has $14.81 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% in the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,120.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,178.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3,170.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.87.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

